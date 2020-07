Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub

This beautiful home is located in the martinique subdivision within the isles at oasis community. It's a brand new luxury villa and has all the upgrades. Stainless appliances,pantry, washer dryer, extra storage and a fenced back yard. Our residents will enjoy all of amenities offered at the grand lake front clubhouse, with a party room, kitchen, a spectacular resort style pool & spa, children's playground and a fitness center. Shopping, dining, schools & entertainment nearby.