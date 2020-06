2900 Southeast 12th Road

Amenities

900 Southeast 12th Road Apt #105-28, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. SPACIOUS BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM CONDO, TILE THROUGHOUT, LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, EQUIPPED WITH WASHER, DRYER & DISHWASHER, MASTER BEDROOM HAS AMPLE WALKING CLOSET, CENTRAL A/C CONDO OFFERS SWIMMING POOL LAKE AND SECURITY 24/7. WATER IS NOT INCLUDED IT. EASY TO SHOW. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588133 ]