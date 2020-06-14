/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holmes Beach, FL
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4004 6TH AVENUE
4004 6th Avenue, Holmes Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
675 sqft
Highly sought after annual rental in Holmes Beach. 1BR/1BA super close to beach. Furnished. Includes most utilities. Exception is Cable and internet. Power, Water, Sewer, trash all covered in lease cost.
Results within 5 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
690 BROADWAY STREET
690 Broadway Street, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1231 sqft
This is a rare find in the heart of Longboat Key Village. Walk to beach and only steps from the boat ramp and the new Shore Restaurant. This is Old Florida Beach living at it's best.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bradenton Beach
1 Unit Available
115 3RD STREET S
115 3rd Street South, Bradenton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1009 sqft
This property Commercially zoned is diagonal Bridge Tender & Dockside Bar, across from the New Bridge Street Mall & Daiquiri Deck.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
2727 75TH STREET W
2727 75th Street West, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
745 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Sabal Palms. Cute and cozy. One bedroom/1.5 bath condo has been nicely maintained. Freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy. Active community, no age restriction.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6700 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,250
936 sqft
BAYSIDE MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH. Whitney Beach is one of the best places to stay and play on Longboat Key! Located between the Gulf of Mexico beach and the Sarasota Bay, this is a beach lover's and water sports paradise.
Results within 10 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
767 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Bradenton
55 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
1004 W 27th Ave Unit B
1004 27th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Fully updated 1/1 Duplex with 540 sq ft. Vinyl wood flooring with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted walls and updated bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Samoset
1 Unit Available
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
605 SUTTON PLACE
605 Sutton Place, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
775 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL UPDATED VACATION RENTAL WITH TOP FLOOR GORGEOUS BAY VIEW. Enjoy captivating panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and marina from this top floor sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit close to pool and beach.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2061 CANAL DRIVE
2061 Canal Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
576 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION AND A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. A 55+ COMMUNITY, HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, ACTIVITIES AND GAMES.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4850 51ST STREET W
4850 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
672 sqft
BAY POINT AT CORTEZ/SEASONAL HOME. Gated Community. Beautiful, light and cheery with tropical decor. Upstairs. 1BR/1BATH condo. Decorated with taste and comfort in mind. Enter on ground floor, walk up to 2nd. floor and your home.
