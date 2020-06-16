All apartments in Holmes Beach
Find more places like 4004 6TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holmes Beach, FL
/
4004 6TH AVENUE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4004 6TH AVENUE

4004 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holmes Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4004 6th Avenue, Holmes Beach, FL 34217

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Highly sought after annual rental in Holmes Beach. 1BR/1BA super close to beach. Furnished. Includes most utilities. Exception is Cable and internet. Power, Water, Sewer, trash all covered in lease cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 6TH AVENUE have any available units?
4004 6TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holmes Beach, FL.
What amenities does 4004 6TH AVENUE have?
Some of 4004 6TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 6TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4004 6TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 6TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4004 6TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holmes Beach.
Does 4004 6TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4004 6TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4004 6TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4004 6TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 6TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4004 6TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4004 6TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4004 6TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 6TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 6TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 6TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4004 6TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holmes Beach 1 BedroomsHolmes Beach 2 Bedrooms
Holmes Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolmes Beach 3 Bedrooms
Holmes Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg