Highly sought after annual rental in Holmes Beach. 1BR/1BA super close to beach. Furnished. Includes most utilities. Exception is Cable and internet. Power, Water, Sewer, trash all covered in lease cost.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4004 6TH AVENUE have any available units?
4004 6TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holmes Beach, FL.
What amenities does 4004 6TH AVENUE have?
Some of 4004 6TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 6TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4004 6TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.