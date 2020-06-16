Amenities

***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 702 S 17th Ave is Hollywood's hottest new boutique rental community! Located less than two miles from the beach and walking distance to Young Circle, Hollywood Beach Golf Resort, Publix, Starbucks, and Hollywood's best restaurants and nightlife, our new community is perfect for living, working, and playing in the South Florida sun! This is a newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath unit featuring central AC, in-unit washer/dryer, laminate wood floors, granite counters, white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, brand new bathrooms, 10 foot ceilings, fresh paint, new plumbing, new electrical systems, and enclosed Florida rooms with impact windows!