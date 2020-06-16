All apartments in Hollywood
702 S 17th Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:03 AM

702 S 17th Ave

702 South 17th Avenue · (954) 260-2923
Location

702 South 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Property Amenities
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 702 S 17th Ave is Hollywood's hottest new boutique rental community! Located less than two miles from the beach and walking distance to Young Circle, Hollywood Beach Golf Resort, Publix, Starbucks, and Hollywood's best restaurants and nightlife, our new community is perfect for living, working, and playing in the South Florida sun! This is a newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath unit featuring central AC, in-unit washer/dryer, laminate wood floors, granite counters, white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, brand new bathrooms, 10 foot ceilings, fresh paint, new plumbing, new electrical systems, and enclosed Florida rooms with impact windows!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S 17th Ave have any available units?
702 S 17th Ave has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S 17th Ave have?
Some of 702 S 17th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 S 17th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S 17th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 702 S 17th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 702 S 17th Ave offer parking?
No, 702 S 17th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 702 S 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 S 17th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 702 S 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 S 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 S 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 S 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
