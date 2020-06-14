All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 5805 Washington Street #13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
5805 Washington Street #13
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

5805 Washington Street #13

5805 Washington Street · (305) 733-1288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5805 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL 33023
Lawn Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
sauna
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
sauna
Residential Rental

Residential Rental HAMPTON COURT CONDO UNIT 13
5805 Washington St Unit# 13 Hollywood, FL 33023

!!2/2 UPDATED IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. SCREENED BALCONY. CLUBHOUSE W/CARD AND GAME ROOM,SAUNA,SUNDECK,MEETING ROOM W/KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE!!!

**Lease terms: 12 Months Lease**
Security Deposit, First Month's Rent & Last Month's Rent
Brokered & Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.
Listing Agent: Alicia Feld-Lukin & Grisel Pacani
Contact Info Text: Grisel Pacani @ 305-733-1288
680 credit minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Washington Street #13 have any available units?
5805 Washington Street #13 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Washington Street #13 have?
Some of 5805 Washington Street #13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Washington Street #13 currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Washington Street #13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Washington Street #13 pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Washington Street #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 5805 Washington Street #13 offer parking?
No, 5805 Washington Street #13 does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Washington Street #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 Washington Street #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Washington Street #13 have a pool?
No, 5805 Washington Street #13 does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Washington Street #13 have accessible units?
No, 5805 Washington Street #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Washington Street #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 Washington Street #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5805 Washington Street #13?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity