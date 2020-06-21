509 S 21 Ave 201

Amenities
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624
509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020
Map the address before scheduling.
All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.
$950 a month, EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!!!! (WATER, TRASH, ELECTRICITY, DIRECT TV AND INTERNET!!!)
WALK TO DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD! just blocks from Young Circle, bike to the beach!!
Tile throughout, kitchen space, fridge, microwave.
Nice bathroom. Window AC with remote control. Parking lot in the back.
Up to two adults.
No stove/oven or laundry.
NO PETS
Requirements:
Copy of ID
Application $60
Background check
No evictions
Proof of income at least $2,850 gross income, before taxes
First, last, and security deposit to move in: $2,850
Natalia Ioszpe
954-687-7244
Lic Real Estate Agent
JLS Investment Realty
1909 Tyler St. #606
Hollywood, FL 33020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248624
Property Id 248624
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5819679)