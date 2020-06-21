All apartments in Hollywood
Hollywood, FL
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 S 21 Ave 201

509 South 21st Avenue · (954) 687-7244
Location

509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33020
Parkside

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

all utils included
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624

509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020
Map the address before scheduling.

All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.
$950 a month, EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!!!! (WATER, TRASH, ELECTRICITY, DIRECT TV AND INTERNET!!!)
WALK TO DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD! just blocks from Young Circle, bike to the beach!!

Tile throughout, kitchen space, fridge, microwave.
Nice bathroom. Window AC with remote control. Parking lot in the back.

Up to two adults.
No stove/oven or laundry.

NO PETS

Requirements:
Copy of ID
Application $60
Background check
No evictions
Proof of income at least $2,850 gross income, before taxes
First, last, and security deposit to move in: $2,850

Natalia Ioszpe
954-687-7244
Lic Real Estate Agent

JLS Investment Realty
1909 Tyler St. #606
Hollywood, FL 33020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248624
Property Id 248624

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S 21 Ave 201 have any available units?
509 S 21 Ave 201 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 S 21 Ave 201 have?
Some of 509 S 21 Ave 201's amenities include all utils included, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S 21 Ave 201 currently offering any rent specials?
509 S 21 Ave 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S 21 Ave 201 pet-friendly?
No, 509 S 21 Ave 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 509 S 21 Ave 201 offer parking?
Yes, 509 S 21 Ave 201 does offer parking.
Does 509 S 21 Ave 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 S 21 Ave 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S 21 Ave 201 have a pool?
No, 509 S 21 Ave 201 does not have a pool.
Does 509 S 21 Ave 201 have accessible units?
No, 509 S 21 Ave 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S 21 Ave 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 S 21 Ave 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
