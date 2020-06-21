509 S 21 Ave 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020

Map the address before scheduling.



All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

$950 a month, EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!!!! (WATER, TRASH, ELECTRICITY, DIRECT TV AND INTERNET!!!)

WALK TO DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD! just blocks from Young Circle, bike to the beach!!



Tile throughout, kitchen space, fridge, microwave.

Nice bathroom. Window AC with remote control. Parking lot in the back.



Up to two adults.

No stove/oven or laundry.



NO PETS



Requirements:

Copy of ID

Application $60

Background check

No evictions

Proof of income at least $2,850 gross income, before taxes

First, last, and security deposit to move in: $2,850



Natalia Ioszpe

954-687-7244

Lic Real Estate Agent



JLS Investment Realty

1909 Tyler St. #606

Hollywood, FL 33020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248624

