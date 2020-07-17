All apartments in Hollywood
351 Northwest 65th Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

351 Northwest 65th Terrace

351 North 65th Terrace · No Longer Available
Hollywood
Boulevard Heights
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

351 North 65th Terrace, Hollywood, FL 33024
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Northwest 65th Terrace have any available units?
351 Northwest 65th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 351 Northwest 65th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
351 Northwest 65th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Northwest 65th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 351 Northwest 65th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 351 Northwest 65th Terrace offer parking?
No, 351 Northwest 65th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 351 Northwest 65th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Northwest 65th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Northwest 65th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 351 Northwest 65th Terrace has a pool.
Does 351 Northwest 65th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 351 Northwest 65th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Northwest 65th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Northwest 65th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Northwest 65th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Northwest 65th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
