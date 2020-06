Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom townhouse 50 Steps to the Beach!! Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances! Tile Floors Downstairs, Wood Floors Upstairs No Carpet! Brand New AC Unit! New Roof! New Impact Windows! Huge Master Bedroom With Sliding Glass Doors Overlooking the Intercostal! Enjoy a nice run every morning on the Fabulous Hollywood Boardwalk! Close to shopping and fine dining! Don't let this one pass you bye!