Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida. Owner has upgraded the interior with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile and wood floors and upscale paint color scheme. The owner has combined two bedrooms into one huge master bedroom. For outdoor living there is a huge fenced patio with paver brick finish. This townhouse can be rented furnished too!