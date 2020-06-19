All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 2711 S Ocean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
2711 S Ocean Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

2711 S Ocean Drive

2711 South Ocean Drive · (954) 233-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2711 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1501 · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
valet service
Best Priced Rental in the Fabulous Trump Hollywood Bldg. Fully Furnished, Turnkey Unit has Incredible Ocean And Intracoastal Views. This Ocean Front Building offers the Ultimate Life Style, Amenities include Beach Service, Fitness Center, Spa, Wine & Cigar Lounge, Complimentary Breakfast in Lounge, Theater, Party Room, 24 Hour Security, Valet & Concierge Services, Poolside Restaurant etc. Unit Features Floor to Ceiling Hurricane Windows, East And West Balconies, Big Living Areas with beautiful Marble Floors, Miele Appliances. Can Accommodate up to 7 People.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 S Ocean Drive have any available units?
2711 S Ocean Drive has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 S Ocean Drive have?
Some of 2711 S Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 S Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2711 S Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 S Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2711 S Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 2711 S Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2711 S Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 2711 S Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 S Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 S Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2711 S Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 2711 S Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 2711 S Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 S Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 S Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2711 S Ocean Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity