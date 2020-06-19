2711 S Ocean Drive

Amenities
Best Priced Rental in the Fabulous Trump Hollywood Bldg. Fully Furnished, Turnkey Unit has Incredible Ocean And Intracoastal Views. This Ocean Front Building offers the Ultimate Life Style, Amenities include Beach Service, Fitness Center, Spa, Wine & Cigar Lounge, Complimentary Breakfast in Lounge, Theater, Party Room, 24 Hour Security, Valet & Concierge Services, Poolside Restaurant etc. Unit Features Floor to Ceiling Hurricane Windows, East And West Balconies, Big Living Areas with beautiful Marble Floors, Miele Appliances. Can Accommodate up to 7 People.