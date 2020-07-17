All apartments in Hollywood
2401 South Ocean Drive

2401 South Ocean Drive · (954) 314-2855
Location

2401 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22C · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
yoga
401 South Ocean Drive Apt #22C, Hollywood, FL 33019 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 11074G151 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! AMAZING DIRECT OCEAN VIEW! 2/2+DEN + 1 COVERED PARKING. Tiled all over. Remodeled open kitchen, bathrooms with windows, new Air conditioner. Den can be easily converted to the 3rd bedroom. In house restaurant, 2 pools, gym, game room, conference center, Zumba, Yoga and Water Aerobic classes. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602429 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 South Ocean Drive have any available units?
2401 South Ocean Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 South Ocean Drive have?
Some of 2401 South Ocean Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 South Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 South Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 South Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2401 South Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 2401 South Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 South Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 South Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 South Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 South Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2401 South Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 2401 South Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 South Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 South Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 South Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
