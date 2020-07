Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted. Rent includes parking, water, sewer and garbage removal. Only First Month and Security Deposit to move-in. Ready for immediate occupancy.