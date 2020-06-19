All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1914 Dewey St

1914 Dewey Street · (754) 202-1570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rentals - Property Id: 271023

Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances.
Waterproof updated floors
Washer and dryer on the site.
Waiting for a responsible, honest family who can provide the latest paychecks as an income to move in without any background problems and evictions in the past.

Private convenient Multiple exits, fenced-in huge backyard. Close to 95, close to the beach local grocery stores.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271023
Property Id 271023

(RLNE5853248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Dewey St have any available units?
1914 Dewey St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Dewey St have?
Some of 1914 Dewey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Dewey St currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Dewey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Dewey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Dewey St is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Dewey St offer parking?
No, 1914 Dewey St does not offer parking.
Does 1914 Dewey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Dewey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Dewey St have a pool?
No, 1914 Dewey St does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Dewey St have accessible units?
No, 1914 Dewey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Dewey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 Dewey St does not have units with dishwashers.
