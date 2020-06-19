All apartments in Hollywood
1858 Dewey St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:42 PM

1858 Dewey St

1858 Dewey Street · (305) 778-8499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1858 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-9 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished rental in Hollywood, less than 1 mi from downtown. Enjoy this air-conditioned home & rear garden. There is free private parking, a 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water. This is a 2 bed 1 bath home. Contemporary, large living spaces and amenities. Free Internet, Free TV, Free Electric, Free Water. It has a flat-screen TV with satellite, a dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with garden views. For added convenience, the property can provide towels and bed linen for an extra charge. Enjoy the garden with a barbecue, also included. 3 miles from downtown: Broward Center for the Performing Arts; Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, Las Olas Blvd. Less than 2 miles from the air and seaports. We speak your language! SPANISH ENGLISH HEBREW RUSSIAN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 Dewey St have any available units?
1858 Dewey St has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1858 Dewey St have?
Some of 1858 Dewey St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 Dewey St currently offering any rent specials?
1858 Dewey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 Dewey St pet-friendly?
No, 1858 Dewey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1858 Dewey St offer parking?
Yes, 1858 Dewey St does offer parking.
Does 1858 Dewey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 Dewey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 Dewey St have a pool?
No, 1858 Dewey St does not have a pool.
Does 1858 Dewey St have accessible units?
No, 1858 Dewey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 Dewey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 Dewey St does not have units with dishwashers.
