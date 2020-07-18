Amenities
1830 Radius Drive Apt #RADIUS CONDO, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Perfect rental! 1 bed/1 bath, washer and dryer in unit, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops. Full service amenities, rooftop pool, theater room, sauna, gym, club room and business center. Beach close by, bike or take trolley. Dining, art and entertaining within walking distance. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3560711 ]