All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 1830 Radius Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
1830 Radius Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

1830 Radius Drive

1830 Radius Dr · (754) 201-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Royal Poinciana
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1830 Radius Dr, Hollywood, FL 33020
Royal Poinciana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
sauna
1830 Radius Drive Apt #RADIUS CONDO, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Perfect rental! 1 bed/1 bath, washer and dryer in unit, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops. Full service amenities, rooftop pool, theater room, sauna, gym, club room and business center. Beach close by, bike or take trolley. Dining, art and entertaining within walking distance. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3560711 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Radius Drive have any available units?
1830 Radius Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Radius Drive have?
Some of 1830 Radius Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Radius Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Radius Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Radius Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Radius Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Radius Drive offer parking?
No, 1830 Radius Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1830 Radius Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 Radius Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Radius Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1830 Radius Drive has a pool.
Does 1830 Radius Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 Radius Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Radius Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Radius Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1830 Radius Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd
Hollywood, FL 33024
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood Apartments with Parking
Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Coral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 Corridor
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity