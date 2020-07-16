All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1739 Dewey

1739 Dewey St · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Dewey have any available units?
1739 Dewey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Dewey have?
Some of 1739 Dewey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Dewey currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Dewey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Dewey pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Dewey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1739 Dewey offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Dewey offers parking.
Does 1739 Dewey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 Dewey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Dewey have a pool?
No, 1739 Dewey does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Dewey have accessible units?
No, 1739 Dewey does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Dewey have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Dewey does not have units with dishwashers.
