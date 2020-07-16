All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:04 PM

1637 Tyler St

1637 Tyler Street · (954) 399-1990
Location

1637 Tyler Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautifully restored 1 bed/1 bath in a charming historic building, two blocks east of downtown Hollywood and 2 minutes from the beach. Washer and dryer in-unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Bright, spacious floor plan with lots of storage space.

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION: This option requires a non-refundable $399 credit-risk and administrative service charge payable at move-in, as well as a low monthly security deposit insurance charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Tyler St have any available units?
1637 Tyler St has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 Tyler St have?
Some of 1637 Tyler St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Tyler St currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Tyler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Tyler St pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Tyler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1637 Tyler St offer parking?
No, 1637 Tyler St does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Tyler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 Tyler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Tyler St have a pool?
No, 1637 Tyler St does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Tyler St have accessible units?
No, 1637 Tyler St does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Tyler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Tyler St does not have units with dishwashers.
