Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1521 Arthur Street

1521 Arthur Street · (754) 201-0001
Location

1521 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1521 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Spectacular completely renovated 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms house with a garage and a backyard. Bright, new kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & massive dining island. Washer and dryer inside the house. Conveniently located in the heart of Hollywood, close to Young Circle, restaurants and shops. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3560686 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Arthur Street have any available units?
1521 Arthur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Arthur Street have?
Some of 1521 Arthur Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Arthur Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Arthur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Arthur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Arthur Street is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Arthur Street offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Arthur Street does offer parking.
Does 1521 Arthur Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 Arthur Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Arthur Street have a pool?
No, 1521 Arthur Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Arthur Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 Arthur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Arthur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Arthur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
