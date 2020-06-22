Amenities
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Single-family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom (1736 SQFT). Covered carport parking. Washer/dryer room inside home. Pet friendly restrictions apply. Tenant responsible for all utilities. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $8750 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #F10233752. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3584814 ]