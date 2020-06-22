All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:50 AM

1404 Hollywood Boulevard

1404 Hollywood Boulevard · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Single-family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom (1736 SQFT). Covered carport parking. Washer/dryer room inside home. Pet friendly restrictions apply. Tenant responsible for all utilities. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $8750 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #F10233752. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3584814 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
1404 Hollywood Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 1404 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Hollywood Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Hollywood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Hollywood Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1404 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Hollywood Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1404 Hollywood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1404 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Hollywood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
