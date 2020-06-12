All apartments in Holly Hill
Holly Hill, FL
1647 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

1647 Riverside Drive

1647 Riverside Drive · (386) 492-7441
Holly Hill
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,996

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4400 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida. A two-story home with over 4400 square feet of living area and 1500 square feet of garage. Boasts a large kitchen with upgraded appliances and gas cooktop all with granite countertops. Neutral colors and soft tones prevail throughout the home. The interior beauty is just as inviting as the outdoor grandeur of the river flow. A fenced pool and spa off the first level invite you for an afternoon swim or evening entertaining. The master suite also has exquisite views of the water. Second level offers ample guest quarters and a large recreation room, complete with large bar area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Riverside Drive have any available units?
1647 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $6,996 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1647 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 1647 Riverside Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hill.
Does 1647 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1647 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 1647 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1647 Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 1647 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1647 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
