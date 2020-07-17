1647 Riverside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida. A two-story home with over 4400 square feet of living area and 1500 square feet of garage. Boasts a large kitchen with upgraded appliances and gas cooktop all with granite countertops. Neutral colors and soft tones prevail throughout the home. The interior beauty is just as inviting as the outdoor grandeur of the river flow. A fenced pool and spa off the first level invite you for an afternoon swim or evening entertaining. The master suite also has exquisite views of the water. Second level offers ample guest quarters and a large recreation room, complete with large bar area.



(RLNE5294641)