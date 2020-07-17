All apartments in Holly Hill
Find more places like 1647 Riverside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Hill, FL
/
1647 Riverside Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1647 Riverside Dr

1647 Riverside Drive · (386) 492-7441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holly Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4.5 baths, $5900 · Avail. now

$5,900

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida. A two-story home with over 4400 square feet of living area and 1500 square feet of garage. Boasts a large kitchen with upgraded appliances and gas cooktop all with granite countertops. Neutral colors and soft tones prevail throughout the home. The interior beauty is just as inviting as the outdoor grandeur of the river flow. A fenced pool and spa off the first level invite you for an afternoon swim or evening entertaining. The master suite also has exquisite views of the water. Second level offers ample guest quarters and a large recreation room, complete with large bar area.

(RLNE5294641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Riverside Dr have any available units?
1647 Riverside Dr has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1647 Riverside Dr have?
Some of 1647 Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Riverside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hill.
Does 1647 Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1647 Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 1647 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1647 Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 1647 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1647 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 Riverside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 Riverside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1647 Riverside Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1647 Riverside Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holly Hill 2 BedroomsHolly Hill 3 Bedrooms
Holly Hill Apartments with GymsHolly Hill Apartments with Parking
Holly Hill Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Apopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLDeLand, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLSt. Augustine, FLUnion Park, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FLEustis, FLFlagler Beach, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLButler Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FLVillano Beach, FLGlencoe, FLDeBary, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity