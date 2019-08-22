All apartments in Holiday
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

5713 Silver Spur

5713 Silver Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Silver Spur Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Dodge City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Cute 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment - Water & Trash Included - Tile Floors Throughout - Fenced in Back Patio - Pet Friendly! - This Cute Apartment Will Not Last!!!

*Water & Trash Included
*Newer Tile Flooring Througout - No Carpet
*Spacious Living Area
*Fully Equipped Kitchen has Lots of Counter & Cabinet Space & a Pass Through to the Living Area
*Updated Bathroom
*Fenced-in Back Patio
*Just Minutes Away from Major Shopping at the Sponge Docks!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $95 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE3068879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

