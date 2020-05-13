5710 Golden Nugget Drive

Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment triplex. Features tile flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen cabinets with stacking Washer/Dryer hookups in unit and private backdoor patio.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. No large dogs allowed.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.