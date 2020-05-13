5710 Golden Nugget Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment triplex. Features tile flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen cabinets with stacking Washer/Dryer hookups in unit and private backdoor patio.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. No large dogs allowed.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.