Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:54 AM

5710 Golden Nugget Drive

5710 Golden Nugget Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5710 Golden Nugget Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Dodge City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment triplex. Features tile flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen cabinets with stacking Washer/Dryer hookups in unit and private backdoor patio.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. No large dogs allowed.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 Golden Nugget Drive have any available units?
5710 Golden Nugget Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 5710 Golden Nugget Drive have?
Some of 5710 Golden Nugget Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Golden Nugget Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Golden Nugget Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Golden Nugget Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5710 Golden Nugget Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5710 Golden Nugget Drive offer parking?
No, 5710 Golden Nugget Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5710 Golden Nugget Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 Golden Nugget Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Golden Nugget Drive have a pool?
No, 5710 Golden Nugget Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Golden Nugget Drive have accessible units?
No, 5710 Golden Nugget Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Golden Nugget Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 Golden Nugget Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 Golden Nugget Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5710 Golden Nugget Drive has units with air conditioning.

