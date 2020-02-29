Ready for move-in, recently renovated unit freshly painted, newly installed tiles. Bright welcoming BEAUTIFUL 1 bed 1 bath villa, good sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Near shopping centers, restaurants and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5507 OCEANIC ROAD have any available units?
5507 OCEANIC ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 5507 OCEANIC ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5507 OCEANIC ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.