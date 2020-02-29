All apartments in Holiday
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

5507 OCEANIC ROAD

5507 Oceanic Road · No Longer Available
Location

5507 Oceanic Road, Holiday, FL 34690
Dodge City

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready for move-in, recently renovated unit freshly painted, newly installed tiles. Bright welcoming BEAUTIFUL 1 bed 1 bath villa, good sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Near shopping centers, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 OCEANIC ROAD have any available units?
5507 OCEANIC ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 5507 OCEANIC ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5507 OCEANIC ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 OCEANIC ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5507 OCEANIC ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 5507 OCEANIC ROAD offer parking?
No, 5507 OCEANIC ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5507 OCEANIC ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 OCEANIC ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 OCEANIC ROAD have a pool?
No, 5507 OCEANIC ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5507 OCEANIC ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5507 OCEANIC ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 OCEANIC ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 OCEANIC ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 OCEANIC ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5507 OCEANIC ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
