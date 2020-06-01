All apartments in Holiday
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:45 PM

5253 Casino Drive

5253 Casino Drive · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5253 Casino Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 Casino Drive have any available units?
5253 Casino Drive has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5253 Casino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5253 Casino Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 Casino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5253 Casino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5253 Casino Drive offer parking?
No, 5253 Casino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5253 Casino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5253 Casino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 Casino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5253 Casino Drive has a pool.
Does 5253 Casino Drive have accessible units?
No, 5253 Casino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 Casino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5253 Casino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5253 Casino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5253 Casino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
