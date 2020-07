Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 Home in Holiday. Newly refurbished ... paint, carpet, appliances, AC and water heater. Fenced yard with large shade tree in front. This one won't last.

$1095 Monthly Rent

$1095 Deposit

Please View the you tube video

https://youtu.be/4lcyZx89rhM

Call Jo 8133332332



60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.