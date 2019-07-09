All apartments in Holiday
5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE
5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE

5129 Sandalwood Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5129 Sandalwood Dr, Holiday, FL 34690
Forest Hills

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home in Forest Hills. Wood laminate and custom ceramic, large eat-in kitchen. Oversized fenced in yard with sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5129 SANDALWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
