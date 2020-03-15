All apartments in Holiday
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM

5033 PHOENIX AVENUE

5033 Phoenix Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL 34690
Amenities

recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Updated POOL home with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. The Home is located on the end of a quiet cut-de-sac.Must see before is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have any available units?
5033 PHOENIX AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have?
Some of 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5033 PHOENIX AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

