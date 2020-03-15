Rent Calculator
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
5033 PHOENIX AVENUE
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5033 PHOENIX AVENUE
5033 Phoenix Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5033 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Updated POOL home with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. The Home is located on the end of a quiet cut-de-sac.Must see before is gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have any available units?
5033 PHOENIX AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have?
Some of 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5033 PHOENIX AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 PHOENIX AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
