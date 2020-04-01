All apartments in Holiday
4849 Ann Dr.

4849 Ann Drive
Location

4849 Ann Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Darlington Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Holiday! Pet Friendly! - No Carpet Throughout the Home!
Beautiful Updated Kitchen- Newer Floors, Ample Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Toaster!)
2 Full Bathrooms
Master Bedroom has a private Master Bath
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
Converted Garage
Large Fenced in Back Yard
Pet Friendly- Breed Restrictions Apply

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5649194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 Ann Dr. have any available units?
4849 Ann Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4849 Ann Dr. have?
Some of 4849 Ann Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4849 Ann Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4849 Ann Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 Ann Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4849 Ann Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4849 Ann Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4849 Ann Dr. offers parking.
Does 4849 Ann Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4849 Ann Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 Ann Dr. have a pool?
No, 4849 Ann Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4849 Ann Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4849 Ann Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 Ann Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4849 Ann Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4849 Ann Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4849 Ann Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

