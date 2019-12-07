All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 4837 Guardian Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
4837 Guardian Ave
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

4837 Guardian Ave

4837 Guardian Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4837 Guardian Avenue, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Melissa Brown at 813-857-6577 to see this 2/1 home in Holiday. Spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, living room, open kitchen and two bonus rooms, as well as a closed in patio! Washer/dryer hookup in garage. Big fenced backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Guardian Ave have any available units?
4837 Guardian Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4837 Guardian Ave have?
Some of 4837 Guardian Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Guardian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Guardian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Guardian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Guardian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4837 Guardian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Guardian Ave offers parking.
Does 4837 Guardian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Guardian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Guardian Ave have a pool?
No, 4837 Guardian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Guardian Ave have accessible units?
No, 4837 Guardian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Guardian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Guardian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4837 Guardian Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4837 Guardian Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College