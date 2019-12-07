4837 Guardian Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Call Melissa Brown at 813-857-6577 to see this 2/1 home in Holiday. Spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, living room, open kitchen and two bonus rooms, as well as a closed in patio! Washer/dryer hookup in garage. Big fenced backyard!