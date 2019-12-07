Call Melissa Brown at 813-857-6577 to see this 2/1 home in Holiday. Spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, living room, open kitchen and two bonus rooms, as well as a closed in patio! Washer/dryer hookup in garage. Big fenced backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4837 Guardian Ave have?
Some of 4837 Guardian Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
