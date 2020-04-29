4808 Darlington Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has recently been updated: new roof, new HVAC, new kitchen cabinets and all new appliances. Property features a fenced backyard with storage shed, one car garage with laundry hookups. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.