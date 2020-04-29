All apartments in Holiday
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

4808 Darlington Road

4808 Darlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

4808 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL 34690
Orangewood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has recently been updated: new roof, new HVAC, new kitchen cabinets and all new appliances. Property features a fenced backyard with storage shed, one car garage with laundry hookups. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 Darlington Road have any available units?
4808 Darlington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4808 Darlington Road have?
Some of 4808 Darlington Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 Darlington Road currently offering any rent specials?
4808 Darlington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 Darlington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4808 Darlington Road is pet friendly.
Does 4808 Darlington Road offer parking?
Yes, 4808 Darlington Road offers parking.
Does 4808 Darlington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 Darlington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 Darlington Road have a pool?
No, 4808 Darlington Road does not have a pool.
Does 4808 Darlington Road have accessible units?
No, 4808 Darlington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 Darlington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4808 Darlington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4808 Darlington Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4808 Darlington Road has units with air conditioning.

