4634 Abdella Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4634 Abdella Ln

4634 Abdella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4634 Abdella Lane, Holiday, FL 34690
Orangewood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR/1BA Home! Gorgeous Earth Tone Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout, "Warm Vanilla Sugar" Painted Walls Nicely Accented w/Bright White Trim. Dining Area Off of Kitchen w/ Sliding Glass Doors Opening Out to Your Covered Porch and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Beautiful Master Bedroom w/Wood Plank Ceiling & Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans Throughout!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Abdella Ln have any available units?
4634 Abdella Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4634 Abdella Ln have?
Some of 4634 Abdella Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 Abdella Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Abdella Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Abdella Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4634 Abdella Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4634 Abdella Ln offer parking?
No, 4634 Abdella Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4634 Abdella Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 Abdella Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Abdella Ln have a pool?
No, 4634 Abdella Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Abdella Ln have accessible units?
No, 4634 Abdella Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Abdella Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 Abdella Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4634 Abdella Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4634 Abdella Ln has units with air conditioning.
