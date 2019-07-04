All apartments in Holiday
4621 Aegean Ave.

4621 Aegean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL 34690
Orangewood Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Completely upgraded 2/1/1 1200 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, custom kitchen, wood floors and BONUS room!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in living area
Newer stainless & black appliances
Completely upgraded kitchen
Renovated bathroom
Large living room
Separate family room/dining room
Bonus room
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
This property does not allow pets.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4628032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Aegean Ave. have any available units?
4621 Aegean Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4621 Aegean Ave. have?
Some of 4621 Aegean Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Aegean Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Aegean Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Aegean Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Aegean Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Aegean Ave. offer parking?
No, 4621 Aegean Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Aegean Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Aegean Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Aegean Ave. have a pool?
No, 4621 Aegean Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Aegean Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4621 Aegean Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Aegean Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Aegean Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Aegean Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Aegean Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
