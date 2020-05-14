All apartments in Holiday
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4253 Darlington Road

4253 Darlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

4253 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
2bedroom 2 bathroom home in Holidays Florida - Property Id: 261288

What I like about this house very open spacious a/c 3 years old Brand new kitchen freshly painted close to US-19 and shopping
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261288
Property Id 261288

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4253 Darlington Road have any available units?
4253 Darlington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4253 Darlington Road have?
Some of 4253 Darlington Road's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4253 Darlington Road currently offering any rent specials?
4253 Darlington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4253 Darlington Road pet-friendly?
No, 4253 Darlington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4253 Darlington Road offer parking?
No, 4253 Darlington Road does not offer parking.
Does 4253 Darlington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4253 Darlington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4253 Darlington Road have a pool?
No, 4253 Darlington Road does not have a pool.
Does 4253 Darlington Road have accessible units?
No, 4253 Darlington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4253 Darlington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4253 Darlington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4253 Darlington Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4253 Darlington Road has units with air conditioning.

