All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 4125 Star Island Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
4125 Star Island Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

4125 Star Island Dr

4125 Star Island Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4125 Star Island Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Star Island Home 3 beds 1.5 baths - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath fully renovated. new stainless appliances, new kitchen. On the water in Holiday Florida

(RLNE5618815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Star Island Dr have any available units?
4125 Star Island Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 4125 Star Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Star Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Star Island Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Star Island Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr offer parking?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have a pool?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College