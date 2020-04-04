Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 4125 Star Island Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
4125 Star Island Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4125 Star Island Dr
4125 Star Island Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4125 Star Island Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Star Island Home 3 beds 1.5 baths - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath fully renovated. new stainless appliances, new kitchen. On the water in Holiday Florida
(RLNE5618815)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have any available units?
4125 Star Island Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
Is 4125 Star Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Star Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Star Island Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Star Island Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr offer parking?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have a pool?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Star Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Star Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Holiday 1 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Holiday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College