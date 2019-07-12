All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
4114 Scarlet Maple Dr.
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

4114 Scarlet Maple Dr.

4114 Scarlet Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4114 Scarlet Maple Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Buena Vista Melody Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Completely upgraded 2/1/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with GRANITE counters, large screen porch, corner lot and BONUS room!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in bedrooms
Tile flooring in living area
Newer appliances
Completely upgraded kitchen with GRANITE
Renovated bathroom
Bonus room
Large living room
Screen porch
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
This property does not allow pets.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. have any available units?
4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. have?
Some of 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. offer parking?
No, 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. have a pool?
No, 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 Scarlet Maple Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHoliday 2 Bedroom Apartments
Holiday Apartments with GaragesHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL
Inverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College