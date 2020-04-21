All apartments in Holiday
3830 Cedarwood Drive

Location

3830 Cedarwood Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Cedarwood Drive have any available units?
3830 Cedarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 3830 Cedarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Cedarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Cedarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Cedarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Cedarwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3830 Cedarwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3830 Cedarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 Cedarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Cedarwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3830 Cedarwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3830 Cedarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3830 Cedarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Cedarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 Cedarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 Cedarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 Cedarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

