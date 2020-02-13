All apartments in Holiday
3811 REDWOOD DRIVE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:10 PM

3811 REDWOOD DRIVE

3811 Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Redwood Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, Clean home, 2 bedroom, living room/ dining room, Family room... quite area. Call for an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
3811 REDWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3811 REDWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3811 REDWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

