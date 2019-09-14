All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3737 Sablewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3737 Sablewood
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3737 Sablewood

3737 Sablewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3737 Sablewood Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with large kitchen, BONUS room, screened porch and fenced yard!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in living area
Tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen
Large enclosed front porch
Screened back porch
Large living room/great room combo
Remodeled bathroom
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
Sorry, pets are not allowed at this property.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Sablewood have any available units?
3737 Sablewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3737 Sablewood have?
Some of 3737 Sablewood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Sablewood currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Sablewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Sablewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Sablewood is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Sablewood offer parking?
No, 3737 Sablewood does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Sablewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Sablewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Sablewood have a pool?
No, 3737 Sablewood does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Sablewood have accessible units?
No, 3737 Sablewood does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Sablewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Sablewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3737 Sablewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3737 Sablewood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College