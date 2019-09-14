3737 Sablewood

Amenities
Beautiful 2/2/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with large kitchen, BONUS room, screened porch and fenced yard!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^
Wood floors in living area
Tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen
Large enclosed front porch
Screened back porch
Large living room/great room combo
Remodeled bathroom
Upgraded light fixtures and fans
Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.
When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!
How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent
Do you allow pets?
Sorry, pets are not allowed at this property.
Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.
What are your basic requirements?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8
Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5118148)