3737 Sablewood

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful 2/2/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with large kitchen, BONUS room, screened porch and fenced yard!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087

^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^



Wood floors in living area

Tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen

Large enclosed front porch

Screened back porch

Large living room/great room combo

Remodeled bathroom

Upgraded light fixtures and fans



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

Sorry, pets are not allowed at this property.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



(RLNE5118148)