Holiday, FL
3737 Carioca Road
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

3737 Carioca Road

3737 Carioca Road · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Carioca Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Carioca Road have any available units?
3737 Carioca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 3737 Carioca Road currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Carioca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Carioca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Carioca Road is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Carioca Road offer parking?
No, 3737 Carioca Road does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Carioca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Carioca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Carioca Road have a pool?
Yes, 3737 Carioca Road has a pool.
Does 3737 Carioca Road have accessible units?
No, 3737 Carioca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Carioca Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Carioca Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3737 Carioca Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3737 Carioca Road does not have units with air conditioning.
