3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET HOLIDAY COMMUNITY OF HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES, FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, FRESH PAINT THROUGH OUT, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, MALLS AND TARPON SPRINGS, MUST SEE!!