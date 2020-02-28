All apartments in Holiday
3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE
3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE

3615 Rosewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Rosewater Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET HOLIDAY COMMUNITY OF HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES, FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, FRESH PAINT THROUGH OUT, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, MALLS AND TARPON SPRINGS, MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 ROSEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

