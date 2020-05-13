Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3550 TRUMAN DRIVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3550 TRUMAN DRIVE
3550 Truman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3550 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and cheerful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in lakefront community. Private yard with fruit trees. 10 minutes to Anclote Beach and Park, 10 minutes to Tarpon Springs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have any available units?
3550 TRUMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3550 TRUMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Holiday 1 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Holiday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College