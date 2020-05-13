All apartments in Holiday
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

3550 TRUMAN DRIVE

3550 Truman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Bright and cheerful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in lakefront community. Private yard with fruit trees. 10 minutes to Anclote Beach and Park, 10 minutes to Tarpon Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have any available units?
3550 TRUMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3550 TRUMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 TRUMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

