Holiday, FL
3545 Wellington Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:45 AM

3545 Wellington Drive

3545 Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3545 Wellington Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New rental opportunity in Holiday, FL.
New rental opportunity in Holiday, FL. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage house with bonus room is ready to move into. It has central A/C, tile floors in the wet areas and laminate throughout the rest, including bedrooms.

Deposit is 1st month, last month, and security deposit. ($3000)
No need to worry about foreclosure or short sale, stable owner. We are looking for a good, reliable tenant. Application fee is $75 per adult.
$350 non-refundable pet fee

Requirements are-

*ALL applicants over 18 MUST fill out an application. Any unauthorized person living in the home after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.

* Close to 3 times the monthly rental amount in total gross household income (before taxes) This has to be verifiable (on paper) income. If you do not meet this requirement but have little debt/acceptable credit, we will consider.

* We will run a credit check. We understand that not everyone's credit is perfect. We will take a look at the whole picture, such as income and rental history to help make an educated decision.

* We WILL run a national background check. Before applying, please make us aware of any prior issues to avoid unnecessary application fees.

* Looking for good, verifiable rental history. It would be best to disclose any issues before submitting an application and paying an application fee.

*Pets ok. We will need a picture of your pet(s) for approval and any unauthorized pet after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Wellington Drive have any available units?
3545 Wellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3545 Wellington Drive have?
Some of 3545 Wellington Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 Wellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Wellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Wellington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3545 Wellington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3545 Wellington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Wellington Drive offers parking.
Does 3545 Wellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Wellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Wellington Drive have a pool?
No, 3545 Wellington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Wellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3545 Wellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Wellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Wellington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Wellington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3545 Wellington Drive has units with air conditioning.
