3530 Brompton Drive
Location

3530 Brompton Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,276 sf home is located in Holiday, FL. This home features hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Brompton Drive have any available units?
3530 Brompton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 3530 Brompton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Brompton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Brompton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Brompton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Brompton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Brompton Drive offers parking.
Does 3530 Brompton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Brompton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Brompton Drive have a pool?
No, 3530 Brompton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Brompton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3530 Brompton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Brompton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Brompton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Brompton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 Brompton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
