3519 Umber Road

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Holiday is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to public transportation, restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Quartz Countertops, Master Suite, Walk-In Closets, Sun Room, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/860231 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.