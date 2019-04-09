All apartments in Holiday
3519 Umber Road
3519 Umber Road

3519 Umber Road · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Umber Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Holiday is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to public transportation, restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Quartz Countertops, Master Suite, Walk-In Closets, Sun Room, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/860231 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Umber Road have any available units?
3519 Umber Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3519 Umber Road have?
Some of 3519 Umber Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Umber Road currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Umber Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Umber Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Umber Road is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Umber Road offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Umber Road offers parking.
Does 3519 Umber Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Umber Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Umber Road have a pool?
No, 3519 Umber Road does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Umber Road have accessible units?
No, 3519 Umber Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Umber Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Umber Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 Umber Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 Umber Road does not have units with air conditioning.
