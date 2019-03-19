3421 Coldwell Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with many renovations, available now! This home has an open floor plan, has been freshly painted inside and out and features ceramic tile throughout. New ceiling fans in the bedrooms. The kitchen includes stove and fridge and has ample cabinet space. Utility room inside with washer and dryer connections. Large driveway fits multiple vehicles. This great home won't last long. Call for your showing today!



Application online at www.Valenciarealtpm.com



(RLNE4703728)