3203 Bright Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM

3203 Bright Dr

3203 Bright Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Bright Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2/2/1 in Holiday Lake Estates. This home features a living room, dining area, family room, kitchen with fridge and stove and a large open fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Bright Dr have any available units?
3203 Bright Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3203 Bright Dr have?
Some of 3203 Bright Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Bright Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Bright Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Bright Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 Bright Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3203 Bright Dr offer parking?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have a pool?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have accessible units?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3203 Bright Dr has units with air conditioning.
