All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3203 Bright Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3203 Bright Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM
1 of 22
3203 Bright Dr
3203 Bright Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3203 Bright Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2/2/1 in Holiday Lake Estates. This home features a living room, dining area, family room, kitchen with fridge and stove and a large open fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3203 Bright Dr have any available units?
3203 Bright Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 3203 Bright Dr have?
Some of 3203 Bright Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 3203 Bright Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Bright Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Bright Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 Bright Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3203 Bright Dr offer parking?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have a pool?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have accessible units?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Bright Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Bright Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3203 Bright Dr has units with air conditioning.
