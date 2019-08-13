3136 Merita Drive, Holiday, FL 34691 Holiday Lake Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is move in ready. Freshly painted inside and out. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer provided in garage. Fully fenced in large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3136 MERITA DRIVE have any available units?
3136 MERITA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3136 MERITA DRIVE have?
Some of 3136 MERITA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 MERITA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3136 MERITA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.