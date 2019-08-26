All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3114 BRIGHT DRIVE
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

3114 BRIGHT DRIVE

3114 Bright Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3114 Bright Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/1/1 car garage w/ bonus room and screened in rear porch plus a fenced backyard.
Completely updated and cute!

Wont last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE have any available units?
3114 BRIGHT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE have?
Some of 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3114 BRIGHT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3114 BRIGHT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College